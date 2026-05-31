Just like Rishabh Pant These IPL Legends also left captaincy, last name will shock you!

Rishabh Pant has recently asked his franchise, Lucknow Super Giant, to release him from his duty as captain. After failing to elevate the franchise for a second time in a row. This has once again proved how high-pressure job captaincy is. Especially if you are competing in the most valuable cricket league in the world. But this is not the first time a captain has asked to release him from his role as captain. There are 5 captains who have also left the captaincy, some midway, some after the season is over.

Here are 3 IPL captains who stepped down from captaincy after a tough season.

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3. Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting was given leadership of the Mumbai Indians in 2013. Till then, Mumbai has never won an IPL title in their history. Despite the team consisting of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and others. But the three-time World Cup winning captain found himself struggling to perform. He only scored 52 runs in 6 innings.

After that, Ponting made a sacrifice by dropping himself out of the team and handing the captaincy to young Rohit Sharma, who helped MI lift their first IPL title that year.

2. Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkar’s time as captain in the IPL was one of the worst captaincy performances in the history of the IPL. He took the reign of King XI Punjab from Yuvraj Singh. Then he was transferred to Deccan Chargers as captain when the team finished second bottom of the league table. Sangakkara’s captaincy data also show a poor record with 47 IPL match captain his win percentage only stood at 34.04%. He stepped down midway in the 2012 season and handed over captaincy to Cameron White.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Even the god of cricket was not away with the immense pressure and scrutiny of the IPL captaincy. Sachin captained MI from 2008-2011 and even helped them to get into the final of the 2010 edition of the season. MI failed to lift the trophy but Sachin took an orange cap that season, showing why he is called the most complete cricketer in the history of cricket. But the 2011 season came as a nightmare to him when MI finished bottom of the league stage. Then, in the 2012 season, Sachin handed over captaincy to Harbhajan Singh in a smooth transition. Sachin later admitted that the burden and stress had become mentally exhaustive for him.