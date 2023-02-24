Just Watch The Professionalism: When Ravi Shastri Asked Indian Bowlers To Learn From James Anderson

Veteran pacer James Anderson's juggernaut in international cricket proves that age is just a number and it has nothing to do with a player's ability to perform for the team. Anderson recently went past Australia skipper Pat Cummins and India's R Ashwin to become the No.1 ranked Test bowler.

At 40 years and 207 days, Anderson is the oldest bowler since Australian great Clarrie Grimmett (1936) to hold the pole position in ICC rankings. This is the sixth time James Anderson has become the No.1 ranked bowler, with his last stint coming in 2018.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was effusive in praise for James Anderson and termed him one of the best to have played the game. Shastri revealed how he used Anderson's professionalism to inspire Indian pacers on India's tours to England.

"I used to watch him so closely when I was a coach on tours of England every time. And what I used to admire was his work ethic," Shastri said on the latest episode of ICC Review. "Even in Indian conditions, there were times he didn't play in India. But he would go out to bowl at lunch or straight after the day's play or before the day's play.

"I would say he would bowl 20 balls or 25 balls at the most. But every ball, he would give it his all. And at times I would tell my fast bowlers, 'Just watch that. Just watch the professionalism, the work ethic'. And it's not a half-hearted delivery. Those 15-20 balls, whatever they had to bowl, would be as if he's bowling in a game. He bowls six and maybe takes a little break as if it's someone else's bowling. Then come back and do that. And then the action, the follow through and the rhythm, the running in, was just the same for all those 20 balls.

"So these are real professionals, and a stickler for fitness. You can't play at 40 and produce these kinds of results unless you are supremely fit. So, hats off. Well done, Jimmy. I would say. He's a role model. He inspires so many. Leave alone batters playing at the age of 40, but for a fast bowler to play at 40, you just salute it."

Anderson is third on the list of all-time Test wicket-takers. With 682 wickets, he is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).