Justice For Sanju Samson Trends After Batter Dropped From The Second ODI vs New Zealand

Hamilton: India and New Zealand are facing-off in the second ODI in Hamilton. This is a must win game for India they lost the first ODI by 7 wickets. New Zealand won the toss in the 2nd ODI and opted to bowl. India made two changes to their playing XI and dropped Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur. Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar were included in the team. The fans are upset over the shocking emission of Samson from the second ODI.

#SanjuSamson @BCCI#INDvsNZ JUSTICE FOR @IamSanjuSamson India never made a strongest Country in any scope, because here always ignore a good tallent ,By politics SHIV MURAT RAWAT (@Shivathesuperhe) November 27, 2022

Sanju Samson’s last 4 odi knocks : 86*(63), 30*(36), 2*(4), 36(38) Surya Kumar yadav’s last 4 odi knocks : 13(14), 9(8), 8(6), 4(3) If they want to bring Deepak hooda, it’s surya Kumar yadav who has to sit out. Not Sanju Samson. Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) November 27, 2022

It is very harsh to be a sanju samson. Team management sucks again and prefer sky over sanju. #NZvsIND kirat.13 (@gs251313) November 27, 2022

Sanju Samson got the momentum going for India in the previous ODI, but gets dropped. He needs to have a consistent run that some others get #cricket #NZvsIND #NZvINDonPrime Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) November 27, 2022

When @BCCI gets bored they drop Sanju Samson for fun. Zero logic #NZvsIND #SanjuSamson Ravi Kalle (@rt_Kalle) November 27, 2022

It’s good that Deepak hooda is playing but what is Sanju Samson fault? Rishabh Pant should have been dropped #NZvIND Rakshit ?? (@imrj2001) November 27, 2022