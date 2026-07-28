Justin Greaves makes historic Test record with five consecutive wicket maidens against Pakistan

A remarkable bowling spell turned the opening Test between West Indies and Pakistan on its head as one West Indies all-rounder etched his name into the history books. His incredible burst of wickets changed the course of the match and gave the hosts a crucial first-innings advantage in Trinidad.

That player was Justin Greaves, who became the first bowler in Test cricket, since detailed records have been available, to bowl five consecutive wicket maidens. The landmark came during the third day of the opening ICC World Test Championship Test, making it one of the most memorable spells in recent Test history.

Greaves tears through Pakistan’s middle order

Pakistan looked well placed at 244/3 after Shan Masood completed a fine century and appeared set to build a sizeable first-innings lead. However, Greaves changed the game within a few overs.

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The right-arm seamer dismissed Masood to trigger the collapse before removing Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman and Mohammad Rizwan in successive wicket maidens without giving away a single run.

After the lunch break, Greaves struck again in his very first over by dismissing Mohammad Abbas behind the stumps, completing an extraordinary sequence of five consecutive wicket maidens. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 282 in reply to West Indies’ first-innings total of 311.

First Test five-wicket haul for Greaves

The unforgettable spell also earned Greaves his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In doing so, he went past former England fast bowler Stuart Broad, who had claimed four consecutive wicket maidens against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2016.

Greaves said he simply followed the advice given by captain Roston Chase and focused on maintaining discipline with the ball.

“When I came on captain Roston Chase just said ‘continue to be disciplined in what you are doing’ and to see if I can get some wickets for the team.”

“The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand the team looks to me to be that solid player for them (and) try to dig us out of situations.“

“To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I’m really happy, but there’s still a lot of work to do in the game.“

Pakistan fight back late on Day 3

Despite conceding a first-innings lead of 29 runs, Pakistan responded well with the ball before stumps.

The visitors reduced West Indies to 126/7 in their second innings, leaving the hosts with an overall lead of 155 runs heading into Day 4.

Shamar Joseph remained unbeaten on 22, while Kemar Roach was batting on five as West Indies looked to stretch their advantage in what promises to be a thrilling finish to the opening Test.