<strong>Melbourne:</strong> Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday hinted that he would seek an extension of his four-year contract, expiring in June 2022, saying he "loves his job". Langer had faced criticism for his coaching methods from the players but now has a Twenty20 World Cup in his CV and is also close to adding the coveted Ashes Trophy win to it. <p></p> <p></p>Australia are leading the home series against England 2-0. The 51-year-old former Test opener insisted that his thought process has not changed. <p></p> <p></p>"I have never thought differently, to be honest. I have been consistent with what I have said for the last four years. I love my job," Langer was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'. "The boys are playing well, no doubt about it, it's a great team to be involved in. So, nothing has changed from my point of view." <p></p> <p></p>Former skipper and much-respected Steve Waugh is one of those cricketing figures in Australian cricket who advocate splitting the coaching duties. <p></p> <p></p>"Langer confirmed he wanted to remain in charge of the Test squad and the limited-overs teams in the long term, for there has been debate that the senior coach for the red-and-white-ball teams should be split," the report said. <p></p> <p></p>"Langer's senior assistant Andrew McDonald would be the ideal white-ball coach if Langer remained and the roles were split. McDonald, who listens closely to players and has an excellent rapport, is seen as a fine leader and also capable of guiding all three teams." <p></p> <p></p>Langer was given the job to overhaul the team's culture and regain the respect of the Australian public after the ball-tampering scandal of 2018.