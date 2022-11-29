Juventus Board Of Directors And President Agnelli Resign

Turin: Juventus’ board of directors and president Andrea Agnelli resigned en masse on Monday. The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But its claimed the players gave up only one month’s salary. A shareholders meeting rescheduled for Dec. 27 was postponed again to Jan. 18 to choose a new board.

The board of Juventus, chaired by Andrea Agnelli, has resigned “in the best interest of the company,” Juventus said on Monday. The club also stated that the issue was being discussed in a meeting of the directors and they came to a conclusion that this issue could be best discussed by new board members.

The members of the Juventus board are directors who resigned are- Andrea Agnelli President, Pavel Nedved Vice President, Maurizio Arrivabene CEO, Laurence Debroux Director, Massimo Della Ragione Independent Director, Kathryn Fink Independent Director, Daniela Marilungo Independent Director, Francesco Roncaglio Director, Giorgio Tacchia Independent Director, Suzanne Heywood Director

