KACC vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 6, 3:00 PM IST

KACC vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10- Malmo 2020 Match August 6,

KACC vs AF Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening vs Ariana AKIF Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Malmo 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KACC vs AF at Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo: The opening match of the day has been abandoned much before the toss. In the second match of the day, 17th overall of the tournament, Karlskrona take on AKIF.

AKIF are second in Group B behind ACC who are at the top because of a better net-run rate. Malmo Cricket Club are third while Karlskrona and Gotenburg are fourth and fifth respectively.

The Group B contests began from Wednesday with four matches scheduled for Thursday (one between ACC and Gothenburg was abaoned).

A total of ten teams are participating at the event, which have been categorised into two groups of five each. The teams Malmo Kings Cricket Club, Helsingborg Royals, Evergreen Cricket Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club and Malmohus Cricket Club are in Group A whereas, the teams like Ariana Cricket Club, Ariana AKIF, Gothenburg Cricket Club, Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Malmo Cric8ket Club fall under Group B.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Malmo 2020 match toss between Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening and Ariana AKIF will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet, Malmo, Sweden

KACC vs AF My Dream11 Team

D Dash (captain), N Baluch (vice-captain), E Ullah Khan, H Virk, M Trar, K Mohammad, S Rahman, M Hijazi, S Ishaq, M Babak, Y Oryakhel

KACC vs AF Squads

AF: Naser Baluch, Ayubkhan Azizi, Mohammad Babak, Farid Mohammad, Yarmal Oryakhel, Inderjeet Singh, Khaled Mohammad, Debarchan Dash, Bilal Abdul, Mahmood Hijazi, Karandeep Singh, Sabaoon Mangal, Malyar Babak, Imran Khan, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Oktai Gholami, Hardeep Virk, Paramjot Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Dharmender Singh

KACC: Zia Rahman, Amir Zada, Sher Rahman, Farhad Zamani, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain Mohammad Wakas, Yawar Saeed, Narasimha Nannuri, Nasirali Kovuru, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Bin Yamin, Arifullah Khawari, Mohsin Ullah Safi, Shahbaz Ishaq, Rama Mohan Reddy, Muhammad Tarar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KACC Dream11 Team/ AF Dream11 Team/ Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening Dream11 Team/ Ariana AKIF Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.