KAG vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

Best players list of KAG vs IDK, DCA Kazaragode Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Idukki Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team KAG vs IDK Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy 2023: Best players list of KAG vs IDK, DCA Kazaragode Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Idukki Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between DCA Pathanamthitta and DCA Malappuram will take place at 01:15 PM IST

Start Time: April 9, Sunday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

KAG vs IDK My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers M Azharuddeen

Batters S Baby, A Alias, S Sanjeev, Y Arafath-Mustafa

All-rounders A Scaria, S Nair, A Fahiz

Bowlers N K, F Albert, S Krishnan-K

KAG vs IDK Probable XI

DCA Kazaragode: PM Anfal, Abdul Farhan-TK, Manjunath-K, Mahmood Roshan, Mohammed Kaif, Abdul Fahiz, Nandan-N, Mohammed Azharuddeen(wk), Yasar Mustafa, Jaganathan MR, Sreehari S Nair(C)

DCA Idukki: M Sebastin, Sanju Sanjeev, Vishnu N Babu(C), Albin Alias, Akhil Scaria, Gokul N-Prakash, Alan Thomas, Gowtham Mohan, Anand Joseph, Anand Suresh(wk), Vishnu Viswam