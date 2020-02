Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out of Australia And India ODIs Due to Groin Strain

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming home ODI series against Australia and the subsequent tour of India after sustaining a groin injury. Rabada picked up the injury during the three-match T20I series against Australia which South Africa lost 1-2.

As per Cricket South Africa (CSA), the estimated time-frame for his recovery is four weeks meaning he’ll regain fitness ahead of the Indian Premier League that gets underway from March 29.

“Kagiso (Rabada) sustained a groin muscle strain in the T20 series against Australia, he was assessed by the medical staff, assisted by an MRI scan,” CSA Chief Medical Officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said on Friday. ”

“The significant injury means that he will take approximately four weeks to heal, which effectively rules him out of both the Australia and India ODI series. The CSA medical staff will ensure his effective and expeditious recovery,” he added.

South Africa are yet to name his replacement for the Australia ODI series that gets underway from February 29 (Saturday).

Rabada played in all the three T20Is, bowling 11 overs in which he took two wickets while conceding 114 runs.

The 24-year-old represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL and was their leading wicket-taker last season with 25 scalps but his season ended abruptly after being recalled by South Africa when he complained of a back niggle. DC will play their first match of the season on March 30 against Kings XI Punjab at home.

He has played 43 Tests, 75 ODIs and 24 T20Is since making his international debut in 2014 and taken 344 wickets across formats.