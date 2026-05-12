Kagiso Rabada, Sai Sudharsan power GT to top of IPL 2026 points table with massive win over SRH

Gujarat Titans produced a dominant all-round display to thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs and climb to the top of the IPL points table on Tuesday. After fighting their way to 168/7 on a difficult batting surface, GT bowlers completely dismantled Hyderabad’s batting line-up and bowled them out for just 86 in 14.5 overs.

The win also marked Gujarat’s fifth consecutive victory of the season as their pace attack once again delivered under pressure.

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Rabada destroys SRH top order

Kagiso Rabada led the charge with the ball and gave SRH no chance in the chase right from the beginning. The South African pacer picked up three wickets in the powerplay and broke the backbone of Hyderabad’s batting.

Mohammed Siraj started the collapse with a wicket-maiden in the opening over after removing Travis Head. The Australian batter mistimed a shot towards deep backward point while trying to attack early.

Rabada then dismissed Abhishek Sharma after beating him with pace and movement. A few deliveries later, Ishan Kishan edged one behind the stumps as SRH slipped further into trouble.

R Smaran also departed cheaply in the final over of the powerplay, leaving Hyderabad struggling at 32/4.

Holder finishes the job for Gujarat

Just when SRH were looking to rebuild, Jason Holder joined the party with crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Heinrich Klaasen attempted to attack Holder but ended up giving a simple catch behind the stumps after the ball held slightly on the surface. Nitish Kumar Reddy also failed to handle the extra bounce and handed an easy catch to Washington Sundar at point.

Holder’s spell completely shut the door on SRH’s hopes of a comeback. Prasidh Krishna also chipped in with two wickets as Hyderabad kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

SRH captain Pat Cummins’ 19 turned out to be the highest score of the innings in a disappointing batting effort from the visitors.

Sai Sudharsan anchors GT innings

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans had to work hard for their runs on a slow two-paced wicket. Sai Sudharsan once again played a key role for the hosts with a composed knock of 61 off 44 balls.

The left-hander mixed caution with aggression and held the innings together after early setbacks. He struck five boundaries and two sixes during his stay at the crease.

Washington Sundar provided valuable support with a fluent half-century lower down the order. The all-rounder scored 50 off 33 balls and played several crisp shots through the off side to lift Gujarat to a competitive total.

The duo added an important partnership in the middle overs after Gujarat lost quick wickets early in the innings.

SRH bowlers impress despite defeat

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers had done well to restrict Gujarat below the 170-run mark on a surface that was not easy for strokeplay.

Praful Hinge impressed with the ball and picked up two wickets in the powerplay, while Pat Cummins bowled with discipline and kept the scoring under control.

Shubman Gill failed to make an impact after scoring just five runs, while Jos Buttler also departed cheaply trying to play an attacking scoop shot.

However, despite a strong bowling effort in the first innings, SRH’s batting collapse turned the contest completely one-sided.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans 168/7 (Sai Sudharsan 61, Washington Sundar 50; Praful Hinge 2/17) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 86 (Kagiso Rabada 3/28, Jason Holder 3/20) by 82 runs.

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