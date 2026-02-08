Kamindu & Kusal Mendis star as Sri Lanka win over Ireland in T20 World Cup 2026 opener

Sri Lanka launched their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a clinical victory over Ireland in their Group B opener at R. Premadasa Stadium.

Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis

Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka launched their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in style, defeating Ireland by 20 runs in their Group B opener at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Sunday. After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka recovered from a slow start to post 163/6, powered by explosive cameos from Kamindu Mendis and an unbeaten half-century from Kusal Mendis. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga then starred with the ball to bowl Ireland out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Sri Lanka post competitive 163/6 after early wobble

Sri Lanka were restricted early by disciplined Irish bowling, reaching only 28/1 in the powerplay. Openers Pathum Nissanka (24 off 23) and Kamil Mishara (14) both fell after promising starts. Nissanka was brilliantly caught by Paul Stirling off George Dockrell, while Mishara was dismissed by Mark Adair’s slower delivery.

Sri Lanka slipped to 86/4 in the 14th over as spinners George Dockrell (2/17) and Gareth Delany (1/24) dominated the middle phase.

Kamindu Mendis explosive cameo turns the tide

Kamindu Mendis played a match-changing knock of 44 off just 19 balls (4×4, 2×6), smashing boundaries and sixes to lift Sri Lanka from trouble. His aggressive intent shifted momentum, allowing Sri Lanka to accelerate in the death overs.

Kusal Mendis anchors with unbeaten fifty

Kusal Mendis remained not out on 56 off 43 balls (5×4), adding 67 runs for the fifth wicket with Kamindu. His calm presence and smart running between wickets ensured Sri Lanka posted a defendable total despite early pressure from Ireland’s spinners.

Maheesh Theekshana & Wanindu Hasaranga star with ball

Ireland’s chase started steadily but never gained real momentum. Maheesh Theekshana (3/23) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25) were outstanding, taking six wickets between them and strangling the Irish middle order.

Ross Adair (34 off 23) and Harry Tector (40 off 34) offered resistance, but regular fall of wickets prevented a big partnership. Ireland were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka: 163/6 in 20 overs

(Kusal Mendis 56*, Kamindu Mendis 44; George Dockrell 2/17, Barry McCarthy 2/40)

Ireland: 143 all out in 19.5 overs

(Harry Tector 40, Ross Adair 34; Maheesh Theekshana 3/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/25)

Sri Lanka take 2 crucial points and a strong start on home soil, while Ireland’s spirited effort showed they can compete. The spin duo of Theekshana and Hasaranga proved decisive on a turning Premadasa surface.

