<strong>Lahore:</strong> Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal faced wrath on social media after he got the spelling of 'Independence' wrong. On the 14th of August, Kamran took to his social media pages and wished his fans on Independence Day, unfortunately, he spelt it as 'Indepence'. This was spotted by his fans, who had a field day reacting over it. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the much-talked-about post: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/ZG397jz3RT">pic.twitter.com/ZG397jz3RT</a></p> <p></p> Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) <a href="https://twitter.com/KamiAkmal23/status/1426256477090635776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted to it: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Respect for you brother, you the only person taking revenge from British for what they did to our country by doing same to their language</p> <p></p> Scar (@Scar3rd) <a href="https://twitter.com/Scar3rd/status/1426262158581506050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">1947 mein British se "Indepence" aur English se "Independence" ?</p> <p></p> Yo Yo Funny Singh &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@moronhumor) <a href="https://twitter.com/moronhumor/status/1426258304418865158?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="ht">English to akmal&#x1f638;&#x1f638;&#x1f639; <a href="https://t.co/tZRlkjge86">pic.twitter.com/tZRlkjge86</a></p> <p></p> NITISH (@treatyof_paris7) <a href="https://twitter.com/treatyof_paris7/status/1426258681453187080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">"Happy indepence Day" <p></p> <p></p>" Inshall h b y always play w ll " <p></p> <p></p>Feat - K rm n Akm l</p> <p></p> Ram kapoor&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@Ram1947_) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ram1947_/status/1426259612420902913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>