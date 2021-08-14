Lahore: Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal faced wrath on social media after he got the spelling of ‘Independence’ wrong. On the 14th of August, Kamran took to his social media pages and wished his fans on Independence Day, unfortunately, he spelt it as ‘Indepence’. This was spotted by his fans, who had a field day reacting over it.

Here is the much-talked-about post:

Here is how fans reacted to it:

Respect for you brother, you the only person taking revenge from British for what they did to our country by doing same to their language Scar (@Scar3rd) August 13, 2021

1947 mein British se “Indepence” aur English se “Independence” ? Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) August 13, 2021