Out-of-favour Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal urged younger brother Umar to learn how to conduct himself on-the-field from Indian cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar, who are ambassadors of the game.

“My advice for Umar is that he has to learn. If he has made a mistake, he must learn from others. We play together and our focus is only on cricket. He is still young. There are many distractions in life. But he must learn from say Virat Kohli. In the early days of IPL Virat was different and then he changed his attitude and approach. Look how he has turned into world’s number one batsman. Then there is our own Babar Azam who is now in the top three in the world,” Kamran said on the Cow Corner Chronicles.

“Then there are other examples like Dhoni. Look at the way he led his team. Then Sachin paaji who was always away from controversies. These are fantastic examples before us. We should observe and learn from them. They only looked at the sport. Off the ground their behaviour was impeccable with their fans and they are fine ambassadors for the sport. We can only benefit from their examples. All this benefits our country as well just from looking at these guys, especially the current lot of Kohli, Babar Azam and Abid Ali,” Kamran said.

Earlier, Umar was banned for three years for his failure to report a corrupt approach.

“Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” a tweet sent out by PCB read.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was hurt by Umar’s actions, said the cricketer should be jailed.