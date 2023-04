KAN vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, NSK Trophy, Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kerela T20 Championship, At St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba 1:40 PM IST

KAN vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy 2023: Best players list of KAN vs KOL, DCA Kannur Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Kollam Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between DCA Kannur vs DCA Kollam will take place at 01:10 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba

KAN vs KOL My Dream11 Team

Wicketeeper Sachin-PS

Batsmen Salman Nizar (c), Neeraj Kumar-I, Anaz Nazeer

All-rounders Akhil-M (vc), Akshay Chandran, Mannembeth Sreeroop

Bowlers Muhammed Afriedh, Ajayaghosh-NS, Shabinshad-TC, Aswanth S Sankar

KAN vs KOL Probable XI

DCA Kannur: Omar Abubacker, Shaun Pacha, Salman Nizar, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran , Dheeraj Prem(wk), Arjun Suresh Nambiar, Muhammed Afriedh K T, Muhammed Nazeel C T K, Shabinshad T C, Vyshnav

DCA Kollam: Rahul Dev, Athuljith M Anu, Anaz Nazeer, Akshay Manohar , Rahul Sharma, Sachin PS(wk), Renju Koshy, Renjith Raveendran, Akhil M, Ajayaghosh N S, Aswanth S Sanker