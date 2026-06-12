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Kane Williamson breaks silence on announcing retirement ahead of England Test series, says…

Kane Williamson opens up about his retirement from international cricket ahead of the Test series against England. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 12, 2026, 09:00 PM IST

Published On Jun 12, 2026, 09:00 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 12, 2026, 09:00 PM IST

Kane Williamson reacts to his retirement from international cricket

Kane Williamson reacts to his retirement from international cricket

Kane Williamson said it “feels like the right time” to walk away from international cricket, explaining that he wanted to leave the game while still fully committed rather than continue simply to add more appearances to his record.

Kane Williamson reveals why he chose to retire during England Test series

The former New Zealand captain announced his retirement from international cricket after the first Test against England at Lord’s. This marked the end of a notable 16-year international career that included 110 Tests. Williamson shared that he made this decision while sitting on the Lord’s balcony after New Zealand’s defeat in the opening Test. “It just feels like the right time for me to step away,” Williamson was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The 35-year-old spent several days thinking about his choice and discussing it with his parents and partner before informing a small group that included captain Tom Latham, head coach Rob Walter, and team manager Mike Sandle. Most of his teammates were surprised by the news, learning of his decision on Friday morning when he called an informal meeting at the team’s hotel.

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The timing surprised many, considering New Zealand had just started a three-Test series against England and had a packed home season against India and Australia approaching. However, Williamson emphasised that he did not want to be part of the squad unless he could fully commit.

Kane Williamson backs New Zealand’s bright future

When I look at the dressing room now and see the talent, and the journey that I think this team’s looking to go on, it just feels like the right time for me to step away,” he stated. “I feel really good about it. It’s funny when you reflect on so much, but all good things come to an end. It’s the change of seasons.

Williamson admitted retirement was not on his mind before the Lord’s Test, but the experience led him to reflect deeply. “I didn’t have it in mind,” he said. “At that point, you want to value every experience and really commit, because thatâ€™s what you have done, and what you expect from everyone else in the group. They definitely do that in a big way. So, yes, a bit of reflection.

Obviously, that was an interesting match itself, but I was sitting up there on the balcony and thinking a bit about it. Then I took some time in the days after to get comfortable with the idea.

I really like being grateful for the time I’ve had with this New Zealand cricket team, and I also feel excited about the potential I see in the group.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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