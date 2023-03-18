Kane Williamson Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record During New Zealand's 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka

Advertisement

The ongoing Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is the last bilateral match in the 2021 23 World Test Championship cycle.

Updated: March 18, 2023 12:50 PM IST | Edited By: Koushik Paul
Wellington: Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson is on fire. After his extraordinary innings of 121 runs off 194 balls against Sri Lanka in the second innings of the first Test helped India secure a place in the World Test Championship final, the right-hander scored a magnificent 215 on Saturday against the Lankans in the first innings of the second Test.

During his incredible double hundred, the-33-year-old created history as he became the first New Zealand batter to score 8000 runs in Test cricket. He currently has 8124 runs from 164 innings in 94 Tests with an average of 54.89. His average surpassed Virat Kohli and even Sachin Tendulkar.

But that's not all. Williamson also equaled Kohli's record of scoring 28 centuries in Tests. He stepped down as New Zealand Test captain last year in December.

This was Williamson's sixth double century in Tests, equal with Tendulkar and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's record of scoring six 200-plus scores in the five-day format of the game.

The ongoing Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is the last bilateral match in the 2021 23 World Test Championship cycle. However, it won't have any impact on the two finalists - India and Australia - as both of New Zealand and Sri Lanka are out of contention.

