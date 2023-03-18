Kane Williamson Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record During New Zealand's 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka

Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson is on fire. After his extraordinary innings of 121 runs off 194 balls against Sri Lanka in the second innings of the first Test helped India secure a place in the World Test Championship final, the right-hander scored a magnificent 215 on Saturday against the Lankans in the first innings of the second Test.

During his incredible double hundred, the-33-year-old created history as he became the first New Zealand batter to score 8000 runs in Test cricket. He currently has 8124 runs from 164 innings in 94 Tests with an average of 54.89. His average surpassed Virat Kohli and even Sachin Tendulkar.