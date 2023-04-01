Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury Picked Up In GT vs CSK Match

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 after he picked up a knee injury in IPL 2023 opening game against Chennai Super Kings.

New Delhi: In what comes as a massive blow to Gujarat Titans, injured Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the IPL 2023, as per a report in Sports Tak. Williamson picked up an injury in IPL 2023 opening game against Chennai Super Kings. Williamson got himself in a tangle while trying to save a boundary during CSK's innings. Williamson had to leave the field, after which Sai Sudharsan was roped in as an Impact Player.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said that they are waiting for an update about the extent of Kane Williamson's knee injury.

"I just messaged him and I don't know about the update. He has gone for the scans. So, once he comes back after the scans and the doctors checks, then exactly we will be able to know what exactly it is. It is knee for sure, but I don't know how serious it is or how much time it will take," Hardik said in the post-match press conference.

Gujarat Titans Start IPL 2023 With A Win

The Titans started their campaign on an impressive note after beating CSK by five wickets. After being asked to chase down 179, they romped home with four balls remaining.

Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece for GT.

"I am very lucky to have the kind of bowlers I have. They have all the skills and they can go and pitch the ball at the back of a length and use their pace. At the same point in time, they can go to your heels as well," he stated.

"My job becomes very easy when I have some talented bowlers. I just have to back them and there's a very simple rule within our group that they can bluff the batter, not me. I will always back you till I know what you are doing," Hardik added.