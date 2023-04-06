Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 In India After Picking Up Right Knee Injury In GT vs CSK Match In IPL 2023

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of ODI World Cup in India after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while fielding for Gujarat Titans in first match of IPL 2023.

New Delhi: In a massive blow to New Zealand, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Williamson picked up an injury while playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Williamson will require right knee surgery after scan reports confirmed he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. Williamson was earlier ruled out of the IPL 2023.

Williamson returned home from India on Tuesday and is set to undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks. Anterior cruciate ligament injury requires six months to a year to recover and be fully fit which means that chances of Williamson featuring in the ODI World Cup are all but over.

New Zealand Coach Gary Stead Optimistic That Kane Williamson Can Recover Before World Cup While New Zealand coach Gary Stead knows that the chances of Williamson playing in the ODI World Cup are grim, he is keeping his fingers crossed and hoping for a miracle.

"From our perspective, we certainly haven't given up hope on that, and Kane will meet a number of milestones in the next six months or so. The first one being an operation he will have in two to three weeks time. The reason that is delayed is that the best practice is to wait for the swelling to go down around the knee."

Meanwhile, Williamson also acknowledged the support New Zealand Cricket has been providing to him during this tough injury period.

"I've received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that."

"Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab."