India and New Zealand regular captain Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson who are not playing the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday were spotted sitting on the boundary hoardings together with water bottles beside them. The two also had India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for company along with them. The picture of the two skippers together has given way to a meme fest on social space, where fans are loving them together.

Williamson was a part of the Kiwi side until the third T20I, where he scored a breathtaking 95 off 48 balls. He had picked up a shoulder injury in the same Hamilton match and did not play the remaining two games. On the other hand, Kohli decided to rest himself for the final T20I.

Here is how netizens are reacting to the two captains together:

This match has the most talented bunch of waterboys ever. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2coq31cATa Anurag karn (@let_me_say1) February 2, 2020

This match has the most talented bunch of waterboys ever. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/bqn0ISFBku 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AsiManshi ❤ (@Jacksparrow9807) February 2, 2020

The best waterboys you would ever get to see😍 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/IDd5JKhOs1 Keerti 🌻 (@keertieyy) February 2, 2020

This match has the most talented bunch of waterboys ever 🤩#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/NUyYLY76OF T T P (@Masterpage1234) February 2, 2020

No Fire & No ICE in Match but Expression are same also Match is Going on KL Rahul Leading a Side.. #NZvsIND #NZvIND #Williamson #Kohli #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/hwQUggF2c0 Akshay Lutade (@Luttu_27) February 2, 2020

Meanwhile, India, who have a 4-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series will look to blank the hosts with a win the final match at Oval Bay. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Sharma and opener KL Rahul played a key hand to help India post 163/3 against the Blackcaps. Rahul hit a 33-ball 45 and Sharma was 60*off 41 balls before being retired hurt, allowing New Zealand to pull things back.

At the time of filing the copy, the Kiwis were 106 for three in the 11th over and were cruising towards a win.