India legend Kapil Dev has advised India to go with a wicket-taking bowler in the crucial second ODI against New Zealand to be played in Auckland on Saturday. Kapil feels right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini should be part of India's playing XI due to his wicket-taking abilities. <p></p> <p></p>India lost the first ODI in Hamilton by four wickets despite posting a huge 347/4. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the rest of the bowlers went for plenty. <p></p> <p></p>"You need a wicket-taking option," Kapil told <em>ABP News.</em> "It is important to get Saini in the side not because India have lost the first ODI but he deserves a place in the side because of his pace and wicket-taking abilities. Look at Bumrah, he forces New Zealand to play him watchfully because whenever batsmen try to attack these bowlers can get wickets." <p></p> <p></p>"Team selection should be never be based on liking or disliking. It should be on what the team requires and which combination can you win you games," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Saini has so far played three ODIs in which he has five wickets. He has also played 10 T20Is, taking 13 wickets in them. India are in a must-win situation in Auckland as a defeat will result in New Zealand closing out the three-match series leaving the third and final match inconsequential. <p></p> <p></p>Should India go for changes, it is likely that Shardul Thakur will make way for Saini. Shardul leaked 80 runs from his 9 overs and had just a solitary wicket to show for. <p></p> <p></p>Indian fielding has also come under increased scrutiny with catches being dropped and overthrows being conceded. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;