Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma amid retirement talk, believes England slight edge before Lord’s decider

With the ODI series between India and England finely balanced at 1-1, all attention has shifted to the third and final match at Lord’s. Ahead of the high-stakes clash, former India captain Kapil Dev shared his views on India’s chances, Rohit Sharma’s future and the growing speculation surrounding the veteran opener.

Kapil believes England have a slight advantage because of home conditions, but he also feels India are capable of winning the series if the team performs collectively.

Kapil Dev pays tribute to Rohit Sharma

Rohit’s future has become one of the biggest talking points after reports claimed the third ODI could be his final appearance in the format. While Kapil did not confirm the reports, he made it clear that Rohit’s contribution to Indian cricket deserves immense respect.

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“He has entertained the nation immensely, something very few players have achieved. He is one of those outstanding cricketers who has given us so much. If he is retiring, I wish him all the very best,” Dev told IANS.

The former World Cup-winning captain praised Rohit for the memories he has given Indian cricket and wished him well if he eventually decides to step away from ODI cricket.

BCCI dismisses retirement speculation

Soon after the reports gathered attention, the BCCI clarified that there has been no discussion regarding Rohit’s ODI future.

Board secretary Devajit Saikia said the experienced opener remains an important part of India’s plans and insisted that the team is fully focused on the series decider.

“Rohit Sharma remains a key player for India. There has been no discussion at all about Lord’s being his last ODI. The entire team is focused on the important match ahead, and there’s no need to pay attention to such speculation,” Saikia told IANS on Friday.

Speculation over Rohit’s future intensified after reports suggested he may not be part of India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, especially following his low scores in the first two matches against England. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Rohit or the selectors.

Kapil gives England slight advantage before Lord’s clash

Looking ahead to the series decider, Kapil expects a closely fought contest but believes England start with a slight edge because they are playing in familiar conditions.

“I think both teams are 50-50 at the moment. Since England are playing at home, you can say they have a slight edge, maybe 51 percent,” Kapil told IANS.

At the same time, he backed India to turn things around if the players click together as a unit.

“Looking at the way our team has performed in the T20Is and so far in the ODI series, I don’t think the team has gelled completely yet. If this Indian side starts clicking as a unit, I would even give them a 60 percent chance,” he added.

India aim to end Lord’s drought

India won the opening ODI of the series before England bounced back in Cardiff with a four-wicket victory, thanks to Joe Root’s unbeaten 99, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

The final ODI at Lord’s now offers India the chance to clinch the series and end a long wait for success at one of cricket’s most iconic venues. India have not won an ODI at Lord’s in 22 years, making Sunday’s contest even more significant.

A victory would also hand India their eighth bilateral ODI series win over England since 2010, adding another milestone to an already important series.

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