Kapil Dev compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar for his…

Team India will be seen playing their second match of the T20I series against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Stretford. This game is going to be important for both teams as it will help them to move forward in the series and gain momentum as well.

Kapil Dev says Sooryavanshi has the talent, but the real test is yet to come

The cricket experts and fans are excited about the debut of a young talent, who has showcased a dynamic batting performance in recent times, which also helped him to take his place in the Indian squad. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who delivered an exceptional performance for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Reflecting on his impressive batting performance and rare talent, former Indian cricketer and one of the finest players of all time, Kapil Dev applauded him and compared his talent with legendary players Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

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“If you are talking about the talent, yes he is as good as Sachin (Tendulkar) or Virat Kohli and the talent can be seen in him for T20, (but) for the rest (of the formats), he will have to prove (himself).“

“The day he plays Test cricket, can he play five overs maiden? He is fabulous in T20s, to make such an impact at a young age, you will not find even one per cent of such people in the world,” he added.

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Kapil Dev warns against creating too much hype around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The former India all-rounder said he hasn’t watched Sooryavanshi play much, but believes there is already a lot of hype around the youngster and he should be given time to develop.

“I have not seen a lot of him, have only seen a little bit. He has huge talent, without any doubt.”

“But (at the same time), I think we are talking too big about him. At the moment, he needs to be given some time. Do not create so much (hype) around him, someone who is of a young age do not even have such understanding…,” he added.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel urges Gautam Gambhir to send the right message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

(With PTI Inputs)