Kapil Dev not happy with Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, compares his attitude to John McEnroe

Virat Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket surprised many former cricketers and now another legendary Indian captain has given his take on the decision. While respecting Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket, Kapil Dev feels that the former skipper still had enough quality to continue in the longest format and should have given himself more time before stepping away.

Kohli ended his Test career in May 2025 after representing India for 14 years. He finished with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests, including 30 centuries, and remains India’s most successful Test captain with 40 victories in 68 matches. However, Kapil feels the story could have continued a little longer.

Kapil wanted Kohli to continue in Test cricket

Speaking to Sports Tak, Kapil admitted he was disappointed when Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said it was never about milestones or statistics but about Kohli’s ability to continue performing at the highest level.

“I wasn’t happy when he retired from Test cricket. It’s not about 10,000 runs or any milestone. I felt that if he had stayed away from reacting in anger for six months, there was every chance he would have played for India again,” Kapil said.

According to Kapil, Kohli still possessed the skills needed to succeed in Test cricket and could have forced his way back into the team, even if he had temporarily fallen out of favour.

‘He should have waited for another opportunity’: Kapil

Kapil believes setbacks are part of every cricketer’s journey and that experienced players should be willing to fight their way back.

He suggested Kohli could have returned through strong domestic performances if required instead of calling time on his Test career.

“If the selectors didn’t pick him, it’s okay. If the captain didn’t pick him, it’s okay. Go back, work hard, score runs in domestic cricket or wherever you play. He would have come back because he still has the ability of a Test match player,” he added.

The former captain stressed that players of Kohli’s calibre often find a way back when they continue believing in themselves.

Kapil compares Kohli’s attitude to John McEnroe

Kapil also spoke about Kohli’s aggressive personality, saying it reminded him of tennis legend John McEnroe.

According to him, certain athletes perform at their best when they channel emotion and intensity into their game, and Kohli belonged to that category.

“He had that ability, though sometimes he got a little too enthusiastic. Looking at Virat, I remember John McEnroe. Until he fought, he couldn’t produce his best performance,” he said.

Kapil explained that not every great sportsperson approaches competition in the same way.

“Some players, like Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin, keep their heads down and let their performances do the talking. But some players take up challenges. That’s why I mentioned McEnroe. He was always fighting with the referee. I could never do that, but it was fascinating to watch,” he added.

Also Read: Kapil Dev compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar for his…

Aggression was part of Kohli’s success

Although Kohli’s on-field passion often divided opinion, Kapil feels it may have been one of the biggest reasons behind his success.

He believes the former India captain understood what brought the best out of him and had every right to follow that approach.

“Sometimes, looking at Virat, you feel he should cool down a little. But maybe he believed his performances became better when he was that enthusiastic. That was probably his own thought process, and he had every right to think that way,” Kapil concluded.

Kohli still has unfinished business in ODI cricket

Even though Kohli has retired from both Test cricket and T20 Internationals, his international career is not over.

The batting superstar continues to represent India in One-Day Internationals and is expected to play a leading role as the team builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Kohli’s incredible Test journey may have ended but with his experience and consistency, he’s still one of the biggest hopes for India as they look to lift another ICC trophy.