Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty in Fortis

Legendary India captain Kapil Dev has reportedly suffered heart attack and has undergone angioplasty in New Delhi.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest allrounder to have played cricket, Kapil led India to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 1983 that revolutionised the sport in the country.

More to follow…