New Delhi: Kapil Dev remains one of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played the game and possibly the greatest-ever Indian all-rounder till date but cricket came naturally to him unlike proposing the love of his life. Kapil might have found picking up 434 Test wickets easier than confessing his love to Romi Bhatia, whom he got married to in the year 1980.

“We were travelling in a car and that time an Amul ad was there. Amul had come out with a great ad. So, instead of ‘a couple of these’, they said ‘Kapil of these make all the difference’, with my two teeth coming out with butter. So that ad, it was very funny and I said to my better half, ‘Rom, iska photo le lo (Romi, take it’s a picture).’ She said, ‘Kyu? (Why).’ I said We will show this to our kids.’ So she said, ‘Are you proposing?’ I said, ‘what’s it sound like?’ Kapil recalled while talking on the radio show No Filter Neha in November 2020.

Kapil also went on to reveal how Romi’s father and grandfather reacted to his marriage proposal. While Romi’s father was accepted his profession as a cricketer, her grandfather was left a bit amused.

Talking about the incident Kapil said, “When my father-in-law talked to his father (Romi’s grandfather) that the boy plays cricket, then he was like that playing cricket is okay but what does he do to earn a living?.”

The 63-year-old played his last international game for India against West Indies on October 17 1994.