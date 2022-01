KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Kara

Dream11 Team Prediction

KAR vs MUL Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans at National Stadium at 7:30 PM IST January 27:

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between KAR vs MUL. Also, Check Multan Sultans Dream 11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan SultansT20 Match, Legends Cricket T20, 20th January.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

KAR vs MUL Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Joe Clarke, Babar Azam (vc), Sohaib Maqsood, Sharjeel Khan, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, David Willey, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Anwar Ali

Predicted Playing 11

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Shahibzada Farhan, Tom Lammonby, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir/Dominic Drakes, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan

SQUADS

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Tim David

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Muhammad Imran, Qasim Akram/Mohammad Taha, Rohail Nazir, Romario Shepherd, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Talha Ahsan, Tom Abell/Ian Cockbain, Umaid Asif