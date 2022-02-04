KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

KAR vs PES Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 11: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium at 8:00 PM IST Feb 04: The Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the ongoing 2022 Pakistan Super League 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi, on Friday, February 4. The Kings have lost all three of their matches and are at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Lahore Qalandars by six wickets despite scoring 170 runs in the first leg. Openers Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam gave a good start to the team, but it all fell apart for the Kings once they left. Babar has not been at his best in the tournament, which worrisome for the Kings. Peshawar, on the other hand, could not continue and has been struggling to find their winning combination. They lost their last game against the Lahore Qalandars as they came out with 29 runs in the playoffs. Peshawar’s skipper played poorly in the last game and hence lost the game.

Match: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, February 03.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team

Joe Clarke, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat (vc), Mohammad Nabi, U Qadir, U Asif, Wahab Riaz

QUE vs ISL Predicted Playing 11

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai (wk), Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad

