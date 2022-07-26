New Delhi: India is celebrating the Kargil Vijay Diwas today, July 26, to mark the nation’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. The war came to an end in 1999 when Indian forces ousted Pakistan’s forces from the Kargil Top in Ladakh. The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the war heroes on July 26 every year. India lost more than 500 brave soldiers during the war which ran between May 3 and July 26, 1999.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket fraternity took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion and hail the fallen heroes of the Kargil War 1999. Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, and VVS Laxman were among the prominent cricketers to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Our lives are indebted to our jawans. My tribute to all the brave hearts of our country. #KargilVijayDiwas ?? Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 26, 2022

Heartfelt tribute to our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to defend the integrity and sovereignty of our Nation.#JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas ?? pic.twitter.com/diubNR2mPz Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 26, 2022

Remembering the brave soldiers who laid their lives for our country. Homage to the brave souls on #KargilVijayDiwas ? ?? cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 26, 2022

My salute to all those who fought gallantly for our nation in Kargil. Their courage and sacrifice can never be forgotten. Remembering the bravehearts of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/4Nr7G0mnvD Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 26, 2022

I pay my tributes to the sacrifices and gallantry of our soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas today ? Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 26, 2022

Every sacrifice has a different story to tell. Our heroes and brave soldiers fought till the end for our country. Remembering their sacrifices and courage ??#KargilVijayDiwas # _ _ #RPSwing pic.twitter.com/vekFJOQmLg R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 26, 2022

Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland ?? We will always be indebted to our armed forces. Jai Hind ?? #KargilVijayDiwas2022 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2022

My tributes to all the incredible bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our land. We are forever grateful to each and every one in our defence forces for their service to our Nation. Jai Hind! ??#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/7pn0gSrK0W VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2022

I salute our armed forces for upholding the honour and integrity of our nation and my deepest respect to every soldier who are protecting our motherland. ???? Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 26, 2022