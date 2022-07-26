Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Cricket Fraternity Pay Tributes To War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas (Image Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: India is celebrating the Kargil Vijay Diwas today, July 26, to mark the nation’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. The war came to an end in 1999 when Indian forces ousted Pakistan’s forces from the Kargil Top in Ladakh. The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the war heroes on July 26 every year. India lost more than 500 brave soldiers during the war which ran between May 3 and July 26, 1999.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket fraternity took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion and hail the fallen heroes of the Kargil War 1999. Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, and VVS Laxman were among the prominent cricketers to pay tributes to the martyrs.

‘Our lives are indebted to our jawans. My tribute to all the brave hearts of our country #KargilVijayDiwas’, wrote Irfan Pathan.

 

‘Heartfelt tribute to our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to defend the integrity and sovereignty of our Nation,’ read a post from Pragyan Ojha.

 

‘Remembering the brave soldiers who laid their lives for our country. Homage to the brave souls on KargilVijayDiwas’, wrote Cheteshwar Pujara.

 

“My salute to all those who fought gallantly for our nation in Kargil. Their courage and sacrifice can never be forgotten. Remembering the bravehearts of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas,’ tweeted Mithali Raj