Karim Benzema Announces His Retirement From International Football

The current Ballon d’Or winner and Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

He appeared in 97 games for the France national football team and scored 37 goals. Karim Benzema was in the French squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022, but he unfortunately withdrew after their first group match due to an injury in his left thigh.

The 35-year-old footballer is a shining star for international as well as club football. Benzema led Real Madrid to their 14th UEFA Champions League title in the 2021 22 season.

Benzema announced his retirement on his 35th birthday by sharing a tweet:

https://twitter.com/Benzema/status/1604845466981654532

He is still one of the most crucial player for the Real Madrid and is expected to keep on doing wonders for his club.