‘Karke Dekhlo!’: Former Pakistan cricketer challenges ICC to ban PAK for boycotting India match

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slams ICC hypocrisy over Pakistan's boycott of India match in T20 World Cup 2026.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has launched a scathing attack on the International Cricket Council (ICC), accusing it of double standards in handling Pakistan’s decision to boycott the high-profile match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Basit Ali: India set the precedent first

Speaking on his YouTube channel ‘Game Plan’, Basit Ali argued that India has set the precedent for such actions, and Pakistan is merely following suit under government directive.

“India started this behaviour. Okay fine, shaking hands is not mandatory. I’m not even going to talk about the decision of the Indian players not to shake hands with the Pakistan players. But the Indians refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi. They should have accepted the trophy. They refused because the Indian government refused. Now when we are boycotting a game because our government has asked us to, we’re suddenly the bad guys? If India can do it, Pakistan can too!” he said.

Historical examples of forfeitures without harsh penalties

Basit Ali pointed to historical examples where teams forfeited matches without facing severe consequences.

“West Indies and Australia forfeited their games in the World Cup of 1996. Besides the teams losing two points, was there any other penalty levied on them? England and New Zealand forfeited games in the World Cup 2003. Did they face any additional penalties? And there is conversation that Pakistan cricket team will be banned. Karke dekhlo! (Try doing it!).”

Cricket Boards follow government orders everywhere

He emphasised that cricket boards across the world ultimately follow government instructions.

“Whatever Bangladesh government ordered, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) did. At the Champions Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did what the Indian government ordered. Now the Pakistan government has ordered their team to boycott the game against India. That’s what the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has done. Now ICC has requested PCB to try and reconsider this decision. Or convey in an email or a letter that they will be boycotting the game.”

Basit Ali challenges ICC on BCCI’s Champions Trophy stance

“At the Champions Trophy, had the BCCI conveyed by a letter to the ICC that they will not play in Pakistan? I challenge everyone in ICC to show me the letter from BCCI informing about the decision. How can PCB ignore the Pakistan government’s decision? Only the Pakistan government can decide whether the Pakistan cricket team will play against India on February 15 or not!“

Changing perceptions on both sides of the border

“In India, TV anchors used to say that Pakistan cannot dare to boycott a game against India. Now, they should look at themselves in a mirror. In Pakistan itself, people used to say that we will not boycott a game against India. A government will think long term. There are big-ticket events that India will host in the future, like the Commonwealth Games (in Ahmedabad in 2030) and they have also bid for the Olympics (in 2036).”

No speculation on knockout clashes yet

He also dismissed speculation about a potential India-Pakistan clash in the knockout stages.

“There is also a lot of conversation about what will happen if Pakistan and India make it to the semis or the final and have to face each other. Will Pakistan play that game? First, let the tournament make it out of the group stages. Then we’ll see about the semis and final.”

Basit Ali’s strong remarks come as the T20 World Cup 2026 unfolds, with the India-Pakistan fixture once again becoming a flashpoint amid geopolitical tensions and differing government directives.

