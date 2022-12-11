New Delhi: India batter Karun Nair grabbed a lot of eyeballs after he smashed a blazing triple ton against England in his debut series. In the final match of the three-match series, Nair whacked unbeaten 303 to lead India to a win by an innings and 75 runs.

Nair became the fastest batter to smash a triple ton in terms of the number of matches played. After such highs, Nair would have expected to be a regular member of the Test team but that was not the case to be as the door of the Indian team was shut on him after a poor series against Australia. Nair played his last Test for India in 2017 and an ODI in June 2016.

Team India is set to take on Bangladesh in a two-match series and pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been recalled to the team after a gap of 12 years. Post Jaydev’s inclusion in the team, Unadkat’s old tweet about getting one more chance in the Indian team went viral. “Dear red ball, give me one more chance,: read the tweet.

Similarly, an old tweet of Karun Nair is also going viral on social media. In the tweet made in December 2010, Karun Nair pleaded for one more opportunity in the team. “Dear cricket, give me one more chance”, he wrote.

Dear cricket, give me one more chance.?? Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022

Nair, a middle order batter, has fallen back in the pack with the emergence of players like Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and despite senior players like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara getting dropped at times, Nair was not considered in the Indian team. However, he is still 31 and an opportunity in the Indian team again cannot be counted out if he can deliver some big performances in domestic cricket.