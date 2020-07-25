KC vs WKH Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Japan Premier League – Other T20: Kansai Chargers vs West Kanto Hurricanes Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 25, 11:00 AM IST

KC vs WKH Dream11 Team And Picks

KC vs WKH Dream11 Tips For July 25, 2020, 11:00 AM IST: The Japan Premier League is a three-day T20 competition taking place from July 24, 2020 to July 26, 2020. Five teams are competing for the title including East Kanto Sunrisers, West Kanto Hurricanes, North Kanto Lions, South Kanto Super Kings and Kansai Chargers.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and some unpredictable weather we are ecstatic that we can get all the best cricketers in Japan together for three days of cricket. We have been planning for Kansai to join this tournament for some time and I have no doubt they will bring fresh energy and a real competitiveness,” head of Japan Cricket Operations Alan Curr said.

The matches will be broadcast live on Japan Cricket Association’s official website. The preliminary matches will be covered via single camera. However, there are plans to cover the finale with two cameras and have live commentary as well.

Kansai Chargers vs West Kanto Hurricanes Toss Time: 10:30 AM IST

NKL vs KC Match Start Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 1

KC vs WKH My Dream11 Team

Keeper Wataru Miyauchi

Batsmen Tomoki Ota, Raheel Kano, Sota Wada

All-Rounders Akira Kuribayasi (C), Makoto Taniyama, Ryuichi Ashida, Koji Iwasaki (VC)

Bowlers Oshantha Nanayakkara, Takurou Hagihara, Shahen Silva

Kansai Chargers vs West Kanto Hurricanes Full Squad List

Kansai Chargers: Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Chanaka Dushmantha, Sota Wada (C), Harambage Sukita, Kohei Wakita, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Yuji Yamamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Shahen Silva, Ikuya Nishioka, Daichi Motoyama, Syed Farooq Ali, Subhan Arshad, Remesh Palakkad, Basit Abbasi, Umair zulfiqar, Mahmood ur Rahman.

West Kanto Hurricanes: Tomoki Ota (C), Wataru Miyauchi, Raheel Kano, Nozomi Tomizawa, Supun Nawarathna, Naotsune Miyaji, Rajan Karki, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Koji Iwasaki, Shogo Kimura, Takurou Hagihara, Masato Morita, Asala Wickrama Arachchige, Takuya Ono, Arjun Gautam, Masaomi Kobayashi, Yoshitaka Uehara, Kakeru Ebisui.