TOSS: The match toss between Kilgai CC vs Challengers will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

KCC vs CHG My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Kazim Patel

Batters: Erik Niyomugaba, Juma Miyagi(c) and Robinson Obuya

All-Rounders: Hamza Khan, Muhammad Nadir, Steven Wabwose and Subashish Samal (vc)

Bowlers: Mohamed Hajasherif, Siraje Nsubuga and Zappy Bimenyimana

KCC vs CHG Probable XI

KCC: K Patel, D Uwimana, M Zeeshan, Z Hassan, M Mujtaba, H Khan, M Nadir, A Kanuga, A Abbas, K Charlier, and R Teli.

CHG:D Ndikubwimana, S Gopalan, N Eric, R Obuya, D Mughisa, J Miyagi, S Vardhuineni, S Samal, D Samal, N Abdallah, and Z Bimenyimana.