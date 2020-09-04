KCC-XI vs KLCC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 13 of ECS T10 – Rome at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, September 4, 12:30 PM IST Friday

JJB vs BRCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KCC-XI vs KLCC, 13th Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: Chance for Kings XI Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club to record their first win of the event after both lost their opening two matches.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in the seven-day event including Roma Capannelle, Asian Latina, Bergamo, Brescia, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia, Kent Lanka, Kings XI, Roma and Rome Bangla.

In the first Kings XI Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club will face each other followed by Janjua Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club. The third contest is between Rome Bangla Cricket Club and Roma Capannelle Cricket Club while the penultimate match will see Bergamo Cricket Club take on Kings XI Cricket Club.

The fifth and final contest of the day is between Brescia Cricket Club and Asian Latina Cricket Club.

TOSS TIMING: The toss for the ECS T10 – Rome for the league match between Kings XI Cricket Club and Kent Lanka Cricket Club will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

KCC-XI vs KLCC My Dream11 Team

Muthumala Sudarshana (captain), Simranjit Singh (vice-captain), Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sarbjit Singh, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Colombo Maha Perera, Handi Jagath de Silva, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Palihawadana Perera

Kings XI Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club Full Squads

KCC-XI: Nimesh, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

KLCC: Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar

