<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>KEN vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kent vs Surrey at Canterbury at 6:30 PM IST Tuesday, September 1:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The Bob Willis Trophy will be the 121st season of first-class cricket in England and Wales. It will be a one-off first-class tournament that is separate from the County Championship, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss: </strong>The toss between <strong>Kent vs Surrey</strong> will take place at 6:00 PM (IST). <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 6</strong>:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: Canterbury</strong> <p></p><h2>My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><b>Keeper</b> Ben Foakes <p></p> <p></p><b>Batters</b> <strong>Heino Kuhn (VC), Hashim Amla (C), </strong>Rory Burns, Zak Crawley <p></p> <p></p><b></b><b>All-Rounders</b> Alex Blake, Scott Borthwick, Gus Atkinson <p></p> <p></p><b>Bowlers</b> Gareth Batty, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p>Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Heino Kuhn (WK), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, Marcus O'Riordon, Tim Groenewald, Oliver Robinson. <p></p> <p></p>Surrey: Hashim Amla, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Scott Borthwick, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes (WK), Gus Atkinson, Matt Dunn, Gareth Batty (C), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, James Taylor, Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman.