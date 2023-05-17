New Delhi: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has trolled MS Dhoni by sharing a video from an India vs England Test match where he dismissed Dhoni. The fun banter between Dhoni and Pietersen dates back to IPL 2017 when Pietersen, who was commentating, asked Rising Pune Super Giants' Manoj Tiwari to tell captain MS Dhoni that he is a better golfer than him. Dhoni stunned Pietersen with a crisp reply, saying he is Dhoni's first test wicket, leaving everyone in splits. Post Dhoni's comments it was assumed that Dhoni dismissed Pietersen.

On 16th May, Pietersen cleared the air by sharing a video where Dhoni dismissed him. Pietersen was given out caught behind off the bowling of Dhoni but he challenged the decision and was declared not out by the third umpire. Pietersen wrote, "I'm actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni's first Test Wicket. I hate to break it to you I WASN'T!"