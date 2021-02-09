Kevin Pietersen seems to have improved his Hindi by being in the company of Indian fellow commentators for large parts of the year. Pietersen used his Hindi to poke fun at Virat Kohli-led India after Joe Root’s England beat them by 228 runs in Chennai in the first Test.

His post read: “”India, yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha.”

India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha 😉 Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2021

Impressed with his English, here is how fans reacted:

Ye tweet kis nay lekh kar di hai😅 Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 9, 2021

Sorry Kevin, can’t understand Hindi. A lot os uf speak Tamil here, especially in Chennai where England won!! Subramani Lakshminarayanan (@FableFoible) February 9, 2021

Pietersen has been following Indian cricket for a long time and has time and again expressed his fondness for Virat Kohli.

Earlier, Pietersen had warned India ahead of England’s tour, asking the hosts to not celebrate too much after the Australia win as “the real challenge” awaits.

It was a win England will savour as it gives them hope of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship later in the year.

It was Joe Root’s brilliant 218 that set up the match for the tourists who have now taken a crucial 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

It would now be interesting to see what changes India make for the second Test which takes place in a couple of days from now.

The second Test against England starts on February 13 and it will be played in Chennai.