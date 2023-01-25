KFC T20 Big Bash 2022-23: STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Star vs Sydney Thunders: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 56, At Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Best players list of Stars vs Thunders, Stars Dream11 Team Player List Thunders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team Melbourne Star vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Team Prediction STA vs THU 2023: Best players list of Stars vs Thunders, Stars Dream11 Team Player List Thunders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between Melbourne Star vs Sydney Thunders will take place at 01:05 PM IST. Start Time: 25 Jan, 01:45 PM IST Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne STA vs THU My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: J Clarke Batsmen: T Rogers, H Cartwright, O Davies, D Warner All-rounder: D Sams, B Webster, M Stoinis Bowler: L Wood, N Coulter Nile, G Sandhu STA vs THU Probable XI Melbourne Stars (STA): Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, and Usman Qadi Sydney Thunder( THU): Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa (c) Disclaimer: CricketCountry.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Also Read
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 52, At Perth Stadium, Perth
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 49, At The Gabba, Brisbane
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 47, At Manuka Oval, Canberra
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 38, Melbourne cricket ground, Melbourne
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixer: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 34, At Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Also Read More News ›
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 52, At Perth Stadium, Perth
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: HEA vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 49, At The Gabba, Brisbane
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 47, At Manuka Oval, Canberra
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 38, Melbourne cricket ground, Melbourne
- KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixer: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 34, At Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS