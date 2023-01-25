Breaking News

    KFC T20 Big Bash 2022-23: STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Star vs Sydney Thunders: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 56, At Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

    Best players list of Stars vs Thunders, Stars Dream11 Team Player List Thunders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

    Updated: January 25, 2023 12:41 PM IST
    My Dream11 Team Melbourne Star vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Team Prediction STA vs THU 2023: Best players list of Stars vs Thunders, Stars Dream11 Team Player List Thunders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

     

    TOSS: The match toss between Melbourne Star vs Sydney Thunders will take place at 01:05 PM IST.

     

    Start Time: 25 Jan, 01:45 PM IST

     

    Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

     

    STA vs THU My Dream11 Team

     

    Wicketkeeper: J Clarke

    Batsmen: T Rogers, H Cartwright, O Davies, D Warner

    All-rounder: D Sams, B Webster, M Stoinis

    Bowler: L Wood, N Coulter Nile, G Sandhu

     

    STA vs THU Probable XI

     

    Melbourne Stars (STA): Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, and Usman Qadi

     

    Sydney Thunder( THU): Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa (c)

     

    Disclaimer: CricketCountry.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

