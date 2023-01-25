My Dream11 Team Melbourne Star vs Sydney Thunders Dream11 Team Prediction STA vs THU 2023:

Best players list of Stars vs Thunders, Stars Dream11 Team Player List Thunders Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between Melbourne Star vs Sydney Thunders will take place at 01:05 PM IST.

25 Jan, 01:45 PM IST

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

STA vs THU My Dream11 Team

J Clarke

T Rogers, H Cartwright, O Davies, D Warner

D Sams, B Webster, M Stoinis

L Wood, N Coulter Nile, G Sandhu

STA vs THU Probable XI

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, and Usman Qadi

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, and Adam Zampa (c)