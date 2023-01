KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Renegades vs Hurricane: Captain, Vice-Captain,

My Dream11 Team Renegades vs Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction THU VS HEA2022: Best players list of Renegades vs Hurricane, Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Hurricane Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Melbourne Renegades & Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 12:35 PM IST

Start Time: 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, Melbourne

REN vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott (c), Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Akeal Hosein (vc), Faheem Ashraf, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers, Paddy Dooley

REN vs HUR Probable XI

Melbourne Renegades (REN): Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch (c), Jono Wells, Mac Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Hobart Hurricanes (HUR): Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mitch Owen, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith.