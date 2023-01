KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction,Scorchers vs Heat: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probab

My Dream11 Team Scorchers vs Heat Dream11 Team Prediction THU VS HEA 2022: Best players list of Scorchers vs Heat, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 03:15 PM IST

Start Time: 03:45 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

SCO vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Josh Inglis (c)

Batters: Colin Munro, Adam Lyth, Ashton Turner, Cam Bancroft

All-rounders: Michael Neser, James Bazley

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee (vc), Lance Morris

SCO vs HEA Probable XI

Perth Scorchers (SCO): Stevie Eskinazi, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie/Nick Hobson, Lance Morris, David Payne, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

Brisbane heat (HEA): Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.