    KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 52, At Perth Stadium, Perth

    Updated: January 22, 2023 12:32 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    My Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs REN 2023: Best players list of Scorchers vs Renegades, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.   TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 01:05 PM IST.   Start Time: 2 Jan, 01:45 PM IST   Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth   SCO vs REN My Dream11 Team   Wicket-Keeper : Josh Inglis, Sam Harper Batsmen : Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Cameron Bancroft All-rounder : Aaron Hardie (c), Will Sutherland Bowlers : Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye (vc), Lance Morris, Tom Stewert Rogers   SCO vs REN Probable XI   Perth Scorchers (SCO): Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris   Melbourne Renegades (REN): Martin Guptill, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Fawad Ahmed   Disclaimer: CricketCountry.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

