KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 52, At Perth Stadium, Perth
Best players list of Scorchers vs Renegades, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs REN 2023: Best players list of Scorchers vs Renegades, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 01:05 PM IST. Start Time: 2 Jan, 01:45 PM IST Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth SCO vs REN My Dream11 Team Wicket-Keeper : Josh Inglis, Sam Harper Batsmen : Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Cameron Bancroft All-rounder : Aaron Hardie (c), Will Sutherland Bowlers : Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye (vc), Lance Morris, Tom Stewert Rogers SCO vs REN Probable XI Perth Scorchers (SCO): Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Peter Hatzoglou, Lance Morris Melbourne Renegades (REN): Martin Guptill, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Fawad Ahmed Disclaimer: CricketCountry.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
