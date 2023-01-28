Breaking News

    KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixer: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Qualifier, At Optus Stadium, Perth

    KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixer: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Qualifier, At Optus Stadium, Perth

    Best players list of Scorchers vs Sixers, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Sixer Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

    Updated: January 28, 2023 12:23 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    My Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixer Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs SIX 2023: Best players list of Scorchers vs Sixers, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Sixer Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

    TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:05 PM IST

    Start Time: 28 Jan, 01:45 PM IST

    Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

     

    SCO vs SIX My Dream11 Team

     

    WICKET-KEEPERS: Josh Inglis, Josh Phillipe

    BATSMEN: Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, J Silk, Cameron Bancroft

    ALL-ROUNDER: A Hardie, H Kerr

    BOWLER: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff,Ben Dwarshuis

     

    SCO vs SIX Probable XI

    Perth Scorchers(SCO): Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner(c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, and Peter Hatzoglou

     

    Sydney Sixers(SIX): Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq

     

    Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    No live matches

    LATEST NEWS

    Pakistan Legend Wasim Akram's Savage Reply To Former PCB Chi...

    IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Mitchell Santner Reaches Iconic Mileston...

    Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner Power New Zealand To A 21-Run...

    Washington Against New Zealand Today: Hardik Pandya Lavishes...

    'Joe Root's Departure Provides An Opportunity For Hazratulla...

    Advertisement