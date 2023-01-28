KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixer: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Qualifier, At Optus Stadium, Perth
Best players list of Scorchers vs Sixers, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Sixer Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixer Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs SIX 2023: Best players list of Scorchers vs Sixers, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Sixer Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:05 PM IST Start Time: 28 Jan, 01:45 PM IST Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth SCO vs SIX My Dream11 Team WICKET-KEEPERS: Josh Inglis, Josh Phillipe BATSMEN: Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, J Silk, Cameron Bancroft ALL-ROUNDER: A Hardie, H Kerr BOWLER: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff,Ben Dwarshuis SCO vs SIX Probable XI Perth Scorchers(SCO): Stephen Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner(c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, and Peter Hatzoglou Sydney Sixers(SIX): Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Izharulhaq Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
