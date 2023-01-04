KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Scorchers vs Thunder: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 29, At Perth Stadium, Perth <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>KFC T20 Big Bash 2022, SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Scorchers vs Thunder <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Scorchers vs Thunder: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for KFC T20 Big Bash 2022, Match 29, At Perth Stadium, Perth <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong><span style="font-size: 18pt;">My Dream11 Team Scorchers vs Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs SIX 2022:</span></strong> Best players list of Scorchers vs Thunder, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Heat will take place at 3:15 PM IST <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 3:45PM IST <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Perth Stadium, Perth <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 14pt;"><strong>SCO vs THU My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicketkeeper</strong>: Josh Inglis <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batters</strong>: Rilee Rossouw (c), Faf du Plessis, Ashton Turner, Oliver Davies <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-rounders</strong>: Ben Cutting, Aaron Hardie <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers</strong>: Jason Behrendorff, Chris Green, Jhye Richardson (vc), Nathan McAndrew <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong><span style="font-size: 18pt;">SCO vs THU Probable XI</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Perth Scorchers (SCO)</strong>: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sydney Thunder (THU): </strong>Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Sam Joel Davies, Nathan McAndrew, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett and Usman Qadir. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.</strong>