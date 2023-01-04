KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Scorchers vs Thunder: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 29, At Perth Stadium, Perth

KFC T20 Big Bash 2022, SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Scorchers vs Thunder

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Scorchers vs Thunder: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for KFC T20 Big Bash 2022, Match 29, At Perth Stadium, Perth

My Dream11 Team Scorchers vs Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction SCO vs SIX 2022: Best players list of Scorchers vs Thunder, Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Heat will take place at 3:15 PM IST

Start Time: 3:45PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

SCO vs THU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Faf du Plessis, Ashton Turner, Oliver Davies

All-rounders: Ben Cutting, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Chris Green, Jhye Richardson (vc), Nathan McAndrew

SCO vs THU Probable XI

Perth Scorchers (SCO): Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Josh Inglis (wk), Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Thunder (THU): Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Sam Joel Davies, Nathan McAndrew, Ben Cutting, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett and Usman Qadir.

