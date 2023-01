KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Sixers vs Heat: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable

My Dream11 Team Sixers vs Heat Dream11 Team Prediction SIX vs HEA 2022: Best players list of Sixers vs Heat, Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Sydney Sixers & Brisbane Heat will take place at 1:05 PM IST

Start Time: 1:45PM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, Sydney

SIX vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings (c), Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, James Vince (vc), Colin Munro

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann

SIX vs HEA Probable XI

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr/Jackson Bird, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Izharulhaq Naveed.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.