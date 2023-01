KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Captain,

My Dream11 Team Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction THU VS HEA 2022: Best players list of Stars vs Strikers, Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 01:00 PM IST

Start Time: 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne cricket ground, Melbourne

STA vs STR My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Hose, James Seymour

All-rounder: Beau Webster, Matt Short (c)

Bowler: Adam Zampa (vc), Cameron Boyce, Luke Wood, Wes Aga

STA vs STR Probable XI

Melbourne Stars (STA): Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, James Seymour, Clint Hinchliffe, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c) and Liam Hatcher

Adelaide Strikers (STR): Matt Short (c), Ryan Gibson, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Peter Siddle, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar and Henry Thornton.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.