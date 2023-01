KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Strikers vs Hurricane: Captain, Vice-Captain, P

My Dream11 Team Strikers vs Hurricane Dream11 Team Prediction STR vs HUR 2022: Best players list of Strikers vs Hurricane, Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Perth Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricane will take place at 1:05 PM IST.

Start Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

STR vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), Adam Hose, Tim David, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Matthew Short (c), Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Paddy Dooley, Riley Meredith, Rashid Khan

STR vs HUR Probable XI

Adelaide Strikers (STR): Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c).

Hobart hurricane (HUR): D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.