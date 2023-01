KFC T20 Big Bash 2022: THU vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixer: Captain, Vice-C

My Dream11 Team Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixer Dream11 Team Prediction THU VS HEA 2022: Best players list of Scorchers vs Heat, Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Sixer Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 01:15 PM IST.

Start Time: 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

THU vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batsmen: Moises Henriques, Alex Hales, James Vince, Oliver Davies

Allrounder: Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Hayden Kerr

Bowler: Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew

THU vs SIX Probable XI

Sydney Thunder (SYT): Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes (wk), Joel Davies, Alex Ross, Ollie Davies, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Usman Qadir, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett and Nathan McAndrew.

Sydney Sixers (SIX): Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan and Izharulhaq Naveed.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.