KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s KHP vs CEP at National Bank Sports Complex, Karachi: In the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns with Central Punjab. The match will get underway at 10:30 PM IST. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KHP vs CEP, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Central Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab ODD match, Online Cricket Tips KHP vs CEP ODD match, Online Tips Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Fantasy Playing Tips – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

TOSS: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab will take place at 10 AM IST – January 1.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Bank Sports Complex, Karachi.

KHP vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Kamran Ghulam (captain), Usman Salahuddin (vice-captain), Rehan Afridi, Ali Zaryab, Adil Amin, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Qasim Akram, Khalid Usman, Bilawal Iqbal, Mohammad Wasim, Sajid Khan

KHP vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Khyber Pankhtunkhwa: Musadiq Ahmed, Israrullah, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Rehan Afridi (wk), Khalid Usman (c), Sajid Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah

Central Punjab: Muhammad Akhlaq, Ali Zaryab Asif, Usman Salahuddin (c), Muhammad Sad, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Ali Shan (wk), Hasan Ali, Bilwal Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

KHP vs CEP Full Squads

Central Punjab: Ali Shan, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Saad, Ali Zaryab, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain, Salman Butt, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Ali

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Rehan Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Irfanullah Shah, Khalid Usman, Zohaib Khan, Sajid Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Samiullah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Mohsin, Usman Khan Shinwari, Sameen Gul, Junaid Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ahmed Jamal, Mohammad Irfan

