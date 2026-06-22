Kieron Pollard says ‘Sorry Universe Boss’ after taking away Chris Gayle’s biggest T20 record

Kieron Pollard added another remarkable chapter to his legendary T20 career on Sunday by achieving a milestone that stood untouched for more than a decade. The former West Indies all-rounder reached a landmark that places him at the very top of the format’s batting charts, surpassing one of the biggest names T20 cricket has ever seen.

The achievement came during Major League Cricket 2026, where Pollard produced a stunning century for MI New York despite ending up on the losing side against Washington Freedom.

Pollard becomes T20 cricket’s highest run-scorer

Pollard reached the historic mark when he crossed 81 during his innings and moved past fellow West Indian great Chris Gayle to become the leading run-scorer in T20 cricket history.

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The 39-year-old remained unbeaten on 100 from 56 deliveries and finished the match with 14,582 runs in 736 T20 appearances. He now sits above Gayle, ending the former opener’s 12-year reign at the top of the all-time run-scoring list.

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The achievement is even more impressive considering Pollard spent most of his career batting in the middle and lower order rather than opening the innings.

Pollard proud of achieving the record from the lower order

Speaking after the match, Pollard admitted that overtaking Gayle was a special moment for him, particularly because of the role he played throughout his career.

“Surpassing Chris Gayle, someone we looked up to in the West Indies over a period of time, is special. He has done great things in all formats of cricket, so again, sorry Universe Boss, but we are both at the top there.”

“Having said that, batting at No. 6 or 7 is very difficult. Somebody needs to do the dirty work, though, and while everyone rushes to bat at the top of the order, a cricket match involves 11 people, and everyone has a role to play. I guess my role over time was to finish matches, and I embraced that. Once you embrace the challenge and practice for it, good things come.”

Pollard defends franchise cricket path

Pollard was also asked about the criticism he and several other West Indies stars received years ago for prioritising franchise cricket.

The former all-rounder said he has no regrets about the decisions he made and believes time has proven that approach was ahead of its era.

“Hell, no, I’d be lying if I said that [if he ever imagined achieving the ‘most runs’ feat]. But what I’m proud of, individually and with all those other guys you mentioned like Chris, is that we took a leap of faith and we got ridiculed a lot for it. Now you live to see guys at a young age, even retiring from international cricket to play franchise cricket because again cricket is not just a sport anymore; it’s a business,” he said.

‘We took a leap of faith’: Pollard

Pollard believes attitudes towards franchise cricket have changed dramatically over the years and feels vindicated by how the sport has evolved.

“One thing I’ve understood in life about human beings is that when you do something different, change is something we’re not really accustomed to. I’m happy that I’ve lived the day to see it, and I hope everyone who criticised us over the years can sit back and say, ‘Cheers’. We don’t need a sorry. Respect each and every format of the game, but understand that just like technology, everything is changing,” he added.

From being one of the most feared finishers in world cricket to now becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 history, Pollard’s latest achievement further cements his place among the format’s all-time greats.