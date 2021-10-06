Sharjah: Mumbai Indians out-of-form opener Ishan Kishan got back in touch in style as he smashed a brilliant 50 off 25 balls against Rajasthan Royals that helped his team keep their playoff hopes alive. Having been dropped in the previous match due to his lack of runs in the current season of the IPL 2021, Kishan getting back to form augers well for the Indian team who will start their T20 World Cup against Pakistan on the 24th of October.

Kishan revealed that he did have a chat with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard and all of them were of the opinion that he should watch his knocks off the previous season.

“I had a chat with KP (Pollard) who said you just need to keep things simple, bat the way you used to do, just watch the videos of what you did in the last season. I watched a few videos of my batting and that gave me a bit of confidence,” said Kishan on Tuesday.

Kishan, who batted down the order in previous matches in UAE, opened the innings with Rohit and played aggressively from the start, hitting a few scintillating shots in the process.

“It’s nice to be back opening and getting runs for the team and helping win by a big margin. Feeling really good, was much needed for our team to get momentum,” said the 23-year-old born in Patna, Bihar, who represents Jharkhand at the domestic level.

He said it was good to field first in this match as it gave them a good idea about the pitch while chasing the small score.

“It was good to field first, got a good idea of the surface. Our plan was to play as straight as possible. Just play in the V was the plan and the batsmen executed really well,” he said.

Kishan said his recent run of poor scores was just something every batsman goes through at times in his life. “I feel ups and downs are a big part of any sportsman. I was also not in good shape. Most of the batters were not getting runs like in previous seasons. We had great support staff. Our captain…In fact, I had a chat with Virat bhai, Hardik bhai..everyone was there to support me,” said Kishan during the post-match ceremony on Tuesday.

He said Mumbai Indians are not thinking ahead of themselves and want to do well in the next match too.

“There is talk of us wanting KKR to lose the next game and us winning our next game (smiles), but that is way ahead now. We just have to prepare for our next game. Need to play with the same energy today. Looking forward to doing this again in the next game,” he added.

